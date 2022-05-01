Marius DC takes top spot at Sement music contest

Rapper Marius DC won this year’s Sement music contest at the Reinsaríið venue in Tórshavn.

The annual music competition where both bands and solo artists can compete for the first prize trophy and studio time, took place over four weekends this year, every Saturday in April.

A total 17 bands/artists had signed up for this year’s competition, and six bands were left standing to compete in this year’s final on April 30th.

The top three acts will be given studio time and, as an added bonus, Danish PR firm Friendly PR will select one finalist to promote in Denmark — an estimate value of 20,000 DKK.

Dania O. Tausen who claimed the third place ended up winning Friendly PR’s prize.

As well as performing as a solo artist and apart from being a member of a-cappella jazz trio SWAY, Tausen is known as a poet, with her debut poetry collection “Skál” released last year. She is also known outside the Faroes for her starring role in the documentary of the same name.

In second place came heavy metal band Impartial, who won the domestic version of Wacken Metal Battle a few years ago, and now, after Covid they are finally scheduled to perform at this year’s Wacken Open Air festival in Germany, one of the biggest metal festivals in the world. Members of Impartial include Jákup Ólavsson (vocals), Jógvan Jóhannesen (drums), Bjørn Askham Bjarnasson (guitar), Bárður Eyðbrittarsson (guitar), og Oddmar Hermansen (bass).

Marius DC, the winner of this year’s winner, whose given name is Marius Dam Christophersen, had participated in Sement twice before, and the third time seemed to be the charm.

“There is nothing like winning,” he said after having received the first place award.

Marius DC came bursting onto the Faroese music scene in 2019 as one of the leading and most notable performers in that year’s Sement competition. In the same year he also released three singles and an EP, which earned him the award for Best New Artist at that year’s Faroese Music Awards.