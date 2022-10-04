Marine Mammals: A Sustainable Food Resource — int’l conference to be held in Tórshavn on October 5-6

NAMMCO — the North Atlantic Marine Mammal Commission — is holding an “international conference and gastronomic showcase” in Tórshavn on October 5th and 6th, the organization announced.

Celebrating NAMMCO’s 30-year anniversary, the event ‘Marine Mammals — a Sustainable Food Resource,’ which is also to be live-streamed, will address questions such as: “What do whalers from Greenland, Japan, Norway and the Faroe Islands have to say about the future prospects for whaling? How are Canadians marketing and promoting seal meat as a superfood? How does sustainable harvesting of marine mammals fit with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals?”

The conference “brings together hunters and academics, chefs, policy makers, scientists and media to focus on the importance of marine mammals as a food resource — today and in the future,” we’re told.

“The highlight of the conference will be a special food event where renowned chefs from Canada, the Faroe Islands, Greenland, Iceland, Japan and Norway will create a tasting menu of whale and seal dishes, showcasing the potential to adapt quality produce from marine mammals to new trends in modern gastronomy.”

Since its founding in 1992, NAMMCO has been providing advice to its member governments — the Faroe Islands, Greenland, Iceland and Norway — on the conservation, sustainable use and study of marine mammals in the North Atlantic.