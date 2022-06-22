Manufacturing fishing ropes for world’s longlining fleets

Runavík’s multifaceted gift and specialty shop Berglon, which is also a manufacturer and supplier of fishing rope for longliners, has increased its international sales and production over the past few years, according to managing owner Rúni Berg.

Fully owned by Berglon, the manufacturing and international sales division of the company is based in China, Mr. Berg noted, adding that the business model is proving both efficient and cost-effective.

“Back in the day we started manufacturing workwear in China together with Norwegian partners using a joint brand and that venture turned out a success for a number of years,” he said.

“Eventually we left the program as its market focus tended to shift more exclusively toward the offshore energy sector, which is really not our home ground.”

As it turned out, meanwhile, the experience of manufacturing in China was transferable and could successfully be applied to other products.

“We used to produce longline fishing ropes in the Faroe Islands for many years, using manual labor,” Mr. Berg said. “Over time, however, demand kept growing and so to fulfill that demand we realized that we would need a slightly different approach.

