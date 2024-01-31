fbpx
Thursday, February 1, 2024
Major hurricane swipes through Faroes causing hundreds of damage instances

Bui Tyril
By Bui Tyril
Scene from Fuglafjørður, January 31st, 2024. Image credits: Eysturoyarportalurin.

Earlier today a major hurricane with an average wind force of 144 kilometers per hour (40 meters per second) and gusts of up to a terrifying 248 km/h (69 m/s) rattled settlements and towns across the Faroe Islands.

Among the hard hit were Skopun on the island Sandoy, Leirvík and Fuglafjørður on Eysturoy, Tvøroyri on Suðuroy, and Tórshavn on Streymoy.

According to media reports, 160 damage reports had been recorded by police, who said they expected the actual number of damage instances to be considerably higher, as damages are far from always reported.

Thankfully no human casualties were reported, except for one minor injury suffered by a first responder on duty in Leirvík.

Aside from cars overturned, among the damages noted were broken sections of residential houses and other buildings and roof sections ripped apart.

The most severe storms occurred between 10am and noon on Wednesday before dying down in the early afternoon.

More photos at Eysturoyarportalurin…

Videos received by broadcaster KvF… 

