Saturday, January 7, 2023
Major expansion planned for Varðin Pelagic processing plant at Tvøroyri

Quentin Bates / Hook & Net
Aerial view of the Varðin Pelagic processing plant at Tvøroyri. Image credits: Varðin.

Faroese fishing major Varðin’s pelagic processing facility at Tvøroyri, known as Varðin Pelagic, is set for a major expansion in the near future, according to news reports. The high-tech processing plant at Tvøroyri on the island Suðuroy opened for business in 2012 and is now planning to expand into protein production with a plant for fish meal and marine oil as well as a factory to produce surimi mass out of primarily blue whiting.

According to a statement by the company, its aim is to process as much as possible of the landings it receives of herring, mackerel, capelin and especially blue whiting, so that instead of part of the raw material the factory receives being shipped elsewhere for protein and fish oil production, the entire process can take place on one location.

