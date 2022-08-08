fbpx
Monday, August 8, 2022
EntertainmentEventsMusic

Lena Anderssen delivers as Summar Festival concludes season — video

Bui Tyril
By Bui Tyril
The 2022 music festival season in the Faroe Islands has come to an end with Klaksvík’s Summar Festival, which was held on August 4th to 6th. 

The Summar Festival is a major local and indeed national event.

As usual, large numbers of people gathered in downtown Klaksvík, especially at the various concert venues in the late afternoon and at night during the three-day festival. 

And most of the time, luckily, the weather behaved.

Traditionally, some of the main attractions of this festival have been music artists who had their heyday in the 1980s, however this year’s event, at least to some extent, had more of a contemporary feel to it. 

We were impressed by Faroese-Canadian singer Lena Anderssen and her band, all of whom delivered an excellent performance on August 5th. 

