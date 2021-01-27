Koks receives Hidden Gem Award from French restaurant guide La Liste

Koks, the Faroe Islands’ only Michelin-starred restaurant, has once again earned recognition for its cuisine with head chef Poul Andrias Ziska receiving French restaurant guide La Liste’s Hidden Gem Award for 2021.

“Creativity can emerge from constraint, and this restaurant on the Faroe Islands might be symbolic of the self-imposed and virtuous constraints of times to come,” La Liste’s description of Koks reads.

“Chef Poul Andrias Ziska elevates local produce such as rhubarb, turnips, cabbage, potatoes, garlic, lettuce, carrots, dried fish, and fermented lamb, magnifying this limited repertoire into a culinary identity for the Faroe Islands. There has been a farm in this spot since 1740, an idyllic place where green roofs covered with grass blend into the landscape. Unmissable.”

Other recipients of this year’s Hidden Gem Award include Restaurants La Famme du Boucher in Marseilles, France, Nur in Fez, Marocco, La Café Suisse in Besx, Switzerland, Langouste in Belgrade, Serbia, D’Berto in Pontevedra, Spain, House 102 in Foshan, China, and Willos Inn in Lummi Islands, Washington state, USA.

La Liste is the French equivalent to the British World’s 50 Best Restaurants. Since 2015, La Liste has rated about a thousand of the world’s best restaurants. The ranking is based on La Liste’s own evaluations, ratings from chefs, reviews from renowned media outlets and customer reviews on sites like TripAdvisor.

The highest possible rating for a restaurant is 100, and the top restaurants on the newest list have been given 99.5 points (Guy Savon in Paris, Le Bernardin in New York, and Ryugin and Sugalabo in Japan).

Koks, the only Faroese restaurant to be included on the list, is ranked at about 500 with 88.0 points. All restaurants with a score of 75 points or more are included on the list.