fbpx
Tuesday, July 12, 2022
HomeHospitalityKoks gourmet restaurant retains Michelin-starred status despite temporary move to Greenland
BusinessHospitality

Koks gourmet restaurant retains Michelin-starred status despite temporary move to Greenland

Alda Nielsdóttir
By Alda Nielsdóttir
0
6
File photo of Koks restaurant at its former Leynavatn location. Image credits: Jelisa Castrodale — Food & Wine.

In early July, this year’s Nordic Michelin Stars were awarded, with Faroese gourmet restaurant Koks, the only Faroese Michelin-starred restaurant, retained its two stars, received in 2017 and 2019, respectively.

Late last year it was announced that Koks would be temporarily relocating to Ilimanaq, Greenland, waiting for their building permit for the restaurant’s planned new location at Fossdalsgjógv between Velbastaður and Syðradalur on the west coast of the island Streymoy.

As it turned out, the temporary move to Greenland did not affect the Michelin-starred status of the restaurant, as some would fear.

In addition to Koks, two other Faroese restaurants were mentioned in the new Nordic Michelin restaurant guide, however without becoming Michelin-starred: Ræst and Roks, both of which are located in central Tórshavn and reportedly managed by Koks staff.

Previous articleG! Festival to showcase 45 music names
Alda Nielsdóttir
Alda Nielsdóttir
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Recent

Load more

ABOUT US

Local.fo is the only news outlet in the Faroe Islands exclusively covering Faroese news in English. Read more...

Contact us: contact@local.fo

Advertise on Local.fo

FOLLOW US

© 2018-2022 Nordixis — Bravo Golf Spf

Privacy Policy