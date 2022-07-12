Koks gourmet restaurant retains Michelin-starred status despite temporary move to Greenland

In early July, this year’s Nordic Michelin Stars were awarded, with Faroese gourmet restaurant Koks, the only Faroese Michelin-starred restaurant, retained its two stars, received in 2017 and 2019, respectively.

Late last year it was announced that Koks would be temporarily relocating to Ilimanaq, Greenland, waiting for their building permit for the restaurant’s planned new location at Fossdalsgjógv between Velbastaður and Syðradalur on the west coast of the island Streymoy.

As it turned out, the temporary move to Greenland did not affect the Michelin-starred status of the restaurant, as some would fear.

In addition to Koks, two other Faroese restaurants were mentioned in the new Nordic Michelin restaurant guide, however without becoming Michelin-starred: Ræst and Roks, both of which are located in central Tórshavn and reportedly managed by Koks staff.