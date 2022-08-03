Klaksvík’s Summar Festival to kick off on Thursday

On August 4th to 6th, the Summar Festival is set to take place in Klaksvík, with the final line-up of names to perform recently announced — including Faroese rap group Swangah, Faroese pop group Páll Finnur Páll, local band Anfinn & Co, Faroese singer Kári Fossdalsá, who placed second this year’s Danish edition of the X Factor music contest, and Denmark’s Rasmus Bjerg, who’ll perform songs by the highly popular John Mogensen (1928-1977).

With Norwegian DJ Alan Walker as this year’s lead act, all in all about 30 live concerts will take place during the three days of the Summar Festival, Faroese band Brimhvítt kicking off the show on Thursday, and Páll Finnur Páll ending it in the early hours of Sunday.

According to the organizers of the festival, Walker and his team already arrived in the Faroe Islands on Tuesday, looking to take time to enjoy the islands prior to their performance on Thursday.

Walker stated that he has heard many great things about the Faroes from people like Swedish pop star Zara Larsson, who performed at the Summar Festival in 2018 and also took her time to enjoy the country.

“I am very excited to be here in the Faroe Islands for the first time,” he said. “I have wanted to come to the Faroes for a long time, and being in this beautiful and spectacular country will make my performance on Thursday really special.”