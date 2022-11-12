Klaksvík’s new four-star hotel to open in early 2025

The building of a new four-star hotel will shortly be underway in Klaksvík, set to open the doors to its first guests in little more than two years.

According to a news release from a group of investors behind the project — Christian í Grótinum, LÍV, Betri, Varðin, and newly established local investment firm Víkin — the cost of building the accommodation facility will be an estimate 150 million DKK (20 mn. EUR) with estimated time of completion in April 2025.

“Tourism is very important to the Faroes and the Northern islands are much visited and offer many exciting opportunities for visitors,” a statement read. “The Klaksvík city center has evolved a great deal over the last couple of years and soon a new cultural venue will open, which is why investors feel that now is the right time to build a decent hotel in Klaksvík to serve those visiting the northern part of the Faroes.”

Designed by Ósbjørn Jacobsen Arkitektar, an associate partner of Henning Larsen Architects, the hotel will be located north of Biskupstorg in downtown Klaksvík.

The facility will have 81 sizeable rooms, a restaurant and a conference room with the capacity to host up to 300 people.

Under the working title BISK Hotel, if the project goes according to plan, construction will begin in the spring of 2023, we’re told.