Klaksvík ‘Integration Cafe’ offers music, entertainment and refreshments

A community-building ‘Integration Cafe’ featuring music, children’s entertainment and free coffee with cake, will be held at the Skúlatrøð school in Klaksvík on April 30th from 2pm to 4pm.

“The purpose of this event is to facilitate social interaction across ethnic and cultural borders, for native Faroe Islanders and immigrants who have lived in the Faroes for a shorter or longer period of time can meet, get to know each other and have a good time good time together,” Klaksvík municipality noted on its official website.

“The event is part of our overall social integration effort, and one of tasks of the Klaksvík International Committee (the municipality of Klaksvík’s social integration committee) is to organize events that promotes that agenda,” we’re told.

Karl Johansen, mayor of Klaksvík and chairman of the committee, expressed his hope that many will show up in support of the social integration efforts of the community.

“This is a good opportunity to meet at Skúlatrøð,” he noted. “I am very much looking forward to meeting people and hope to make some new acquaintances.”

The final program for the event has not yet been announced and is expected to be made public on Monday, April 25th.

April 30th also happens to fall on a ‘tunnel day’ during which driving through the Northern Tunnel (Norðoyatunnilin) between Klaksvík and Leirvík will be free of charge.