Klaksvík football club reaches Champions League group stage in UEFA sensation

The champions of the Faroese football league KÍ Klaksvík made history on Wednesday by becoming the first Faroese team ever to secure their participation in group stage UEFA Champions League football.

This after first beating Hungarian champions Ferencváros on July 19th and then on August 2nd winning against Swedish champions BK Häcken after the first matches against both teams ended in a draw.

Later this month, KÍ Klaksvík will play against Norwegian champions Molde, with the first clash taking place in Tórshavn on August 9th and the second match to be played in Molde on August 16th.

With a tied score of 3-3 after overtime, the face off between KÍ Klaksvík and Häcken was decided with penalties where Klaksvík spectacularly came out on top, making the final score 6-7.

The Faroese champions returned home on Thursday amid celebrations not least in Klaksvík where the stadium was packed with fans.