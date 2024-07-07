Klaksvík clubhouse nominated for Nordic Council Environment Prize

The new clubhouse for the Klaksvík Rowing Club has been nominated for the Nordic Council Environment Prize this year, The Nordic Council announced.

The clubhouse, which “protects nature and promotes Faroese cultural heritage,” was designed by Ósbjørn Jacobsen Arkitektar, a Faroese associate of Denmark’s Henning Larsen Architects. It’s described as a “unique piece of interaction between construction, activity and art, one that promotes environmental sustainability as well as cultural awareness in Klaksvík, in the Faroe Islands and in general.”

The new clubhouse, we’re told, is “a rethink of traditional Faroese boathouses, with wooden façades and big windows, where indoor and outdoor living spaces merge. It is made of maintenance-free materials and has a grass roof for natural insulation.”

“The clubhouse is used by the whole town and serves as a dynamic social center for the local area, making Klaksvík Rowing Club an example of how integrated design enriches communities as well as the environment.”

Following the announcement, Klaksvíkar Róðrarfelag (Klaksvík Rowing Club) said they’re “very, very proud and grateful for the nomination.”

The clubhouse is one of eight nominations for this year’s environmental prize, with the full list of nominees available here.

The winner of the Nordic Council Environment Prize is to be announced in Reykjavík in October.