Kazakhstan squad lands safely at Vágar as airport flight operations resume

Flight operations are gradually normalizing at Vágar Airport following yesterday’s severe weather disruptions that grounded nearly all air traffic. According to the airport, ground crews and airlines are currently working through a backlog of delayed flights and rebooking stranded passengers after a day of gale-force winds and unfavorable weather conditions cut off the islands.

Among the first travelers to successfully arrive this morning was the Kazakhstan national football team. The squad landed safely at 9:55 AM aboard a Scat Air charter flight that flew directly from Astana, as per news daily Portal.fo. The non-stop flight took just over six and a half hours.

The team’s arrival was originally scheduled for Thursday evening but faced a preemptive logistical delay. With severe weather conditions at Vágar making a landing impossible, the plane remained grounded in the Kazakh capital overnight, finally departing during the early hours of Friday morning.

The Kazakh charter was one of the first three planes to touch down as the weather improved on Friday morning, alongside two scheduled Atlantic Airways flights. An additional six arrivals were expected throughout the remainder of the day, with regional connections to cities like Copenhagen, Billund, and Reykjavík on track to clear the backlog.

Despite the heavily disrupted travel schedule, the Kazakhstan national team has arrived just in time for their opening Nations League 2026 match. They are set to face the Faroe Islands national team at Tórsvøllur stadium on Saturday at 5:00 PM.