July saw highest ever monthly number of hotel overnight stays in Faroe Islands

The Faroe Islands’ sharply increased hotel capacity is starting to translate into official statistics on booked overnight stays. Thus with as many as 31,268 booked overnight stays taking place in the month of July this year, a record-breaking event occurred for the Faroese hospitality sector.

According to Statistics Faroe Islands, the number of booked overnight stays at Faroese hotels in July was the highest ever registered in a single month in the Faroe Islands, and compared to July 2020, this year’s July saw a roughly 50 percent increase. Compared to 2019, that was a 25 percent growth.

July 2021 had roughly 10,200 more overnight stays relative to the same month of last year.

The number of overnight stays booked by Danes increased by more than one-third, while the number of overnight stays booked by tourists from other countries more than doubled. About one-fourth of the total was booked by local and domestic guests, whose overnight stays otherwise have represented about two-thirds of overnight stays booked this past year.