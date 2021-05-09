James Blunt concert in Tórshavn rescheduled for September 18th

A James Blunt concert that was originally to be held at the Tórshavn Sport Complex (Høllin á Hálsi) on June 1st 2020, has been postponed again and pinpointed for September 18th. Earlier the date of May 26th 2021 had been fixed, however Covid-related disruptions saw the event postponed once again.

With the James Blunt show now on track for September 18th, the concert is set to take place on a Saturday rather than a Wednesday, which is generally seen an advantage in terms of the expected turnout.

The planned live performance by the famous English singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and record producer was announced in February of last year and sold out completely in just two weeks, with over 2,000 tickets bought.

According to organizers Eventz Føroyar, tickets purchased for the original date are still valid; and ticket holders who won’t be able to make it to the rescheduled concert will be eligible to receive a refund on their ticket purchase.

“To request a refund, please contact [email protected] by May 14th at the latest and don’t forget to include your name and ticket number,” we’re told. “Any available tickets from refunds will become available on May 15th.”