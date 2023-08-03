Jamaica strips protest vessel John Paul DeJoria of registry flag following Faroese complaint

Stripped of registry flag, protest vessel John Paul DeJoria unable to leave port of Hull, England.

After exiting Faroese Waters, anti-whaling activist vessel John Paul DeJoria has reportedly been stricken off by the Jamaican ship registry following a complaint over the vessel’s breach of a Faroese entry ban. Unable to leave port under international law, the vessel, associated with Canadian anti-whaling activist Paul Watson, arrived in Hull in late July.

After a ruling by the Court of the Faroe Islands that the captain and crew of the John Paul DeJoria had broken the law on several occasions by entering within the 12-mile limit from the baselines of the Faroes

Apparently the Maritime Authority of Jamaica acted promptly on a formal complaint delivered to the flag state by the Faroese Government, stripping the vessel of a legal home and thereby effectively forcing its owners to keep the vessel moored until the ship registry issue has been resolved.

“A minor complaint from Faroese authorities and Jamaica opts to inform us that they will delete us from the ship registry,” Watson was quoted as saying according to Faroese broadcaster KvF. “We need a flag that we can trust and that understands the importance of our mission.”

“The M/Y John Paul DeJoria is now at port in Hull, England, after several months at sea for Operation Paiakan and Operation Bloody Fjords,” the Captain Paul Watson page on Facebook stated. “Although the campaign is done for now, the fight is not over. The Grindadrap is still happening, and cruise lines continue to have the Faroe Islands on their itineraries. The pressure on the Faroese to stop slaughtering entire families of pilot whales and dolphins in the name of an outdated ‘tradition’ will continue.”

According to news reports the Court of the Faroe Islands’ ruling of July 20th that Daniel Binyon, who was listed as captain of the vessel, was found guilty of breaking Faroese law, has been appealed.

Mr. Binyon’s attorney reportedly claims that Paul Watson, not Binyon, was the actual captain of the vessel and that the 157,000 DKK fine issued to Mr. Binyon for breaching an executive order and illegally entering the Faroes was excessive.