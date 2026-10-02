Italian investment firm acquires majority stake in GroAqua

The North Atlantic aquaculture tech sector is undergoing a major wave of consolidation with Italy’s private equity investor Ambienta acquiring a majority stake in Faroe Islands-based GroAqua. The transaction folds GroAqua into a newly established, Norway-headed aquaculture technology group alongside three Norwegian firms: BioMarine, FLS, and Smir. According to industry journal iLaks, the combined corporate platform will be led by newly appointed CEO Sverre Taknes.

While control of the company moves under Ambienta’s international umbrella, the transition features notable continuity for its Faroese operations. Tjaldur, the prominent Faroese industrial holding company that previously held the majority share in GroAqua, is reinvesting in the new platform alongside Ambienta.

This reinvestment ensures that Tjaldur retains a minority stake and a seat at the table, blending Ambienta’s global scaling ambitions with Tjaldur’s regional presence.

“Our reinvestment alongside Ambienta underscores our firm conviction in this platform’s collective strength,” said Rúni M. Hansen, executive chairman of Tjaldur. “Bringing these unique technologies together allows us to better serve the market, while ensuring GroAqua continues to thrive from its strong North Atlantic foundation.”

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