Friday, October 27, 2023
Intra named Entrepreneur of the Year 2023

Alda Nielsdóttir
By Alda Nielsdóttir
Brothers Jaspur Langgaard (left) and Reimund Langgaard operate and own the largest share of Intra. Image credits: Íverksetarahúsið.

On October 20th, IT company Intra was named Entrepreneur of the Year 2023 in the Faroe Islands. The award was presented by Djóni Nolsøe Joensen, Minister of Children and Education, at the House of Culture in Fuglafjørður.

The Entrepreneur of the Year award is given on the Entrepreneurs’ Day, an annual event hosted by entrepreneurship agency Íverksetarahúsið.

Íverksetarahúsið, which was established in 2007, “aims to inspire and help entrepreneurs in the Faroe Islands by offering free consultation for aspiring entrepreneurs and hosting educational events, seminars.” The Entrepreneurs’ Day is an annual event, first hosted in 2009, to promote business and entrepreneurship.

This year’s winner, Intra, founded by brothers Jaspur Langgaard and Reimund Langgaard, has developed an intranet system that enables communication across business departments to take place in a “simple, easy and effective way,” we’re told.

The Entrepreneur of the Year has developed a product that is useful for all kinds of businesses and establishments both in the Faroes and elsewhere,” Minister Joensen said, quoting the panel of judges. “The company is able to quickly adapt its solutions in accordance with market demand. This makes their product special and is a hallmark of their work.

