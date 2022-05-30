fbpx
Monday, May 30, 2022
HomeEventsInternational pop star Anastacia to perform in Tórshavn this fall
EventsMusic

International pop star Anastacia to perform in Tórshavn this fall

Bui Tyril
By Bui Tyril
0
14

American pop star Anastacia has been booked to perform a live concert in Tórshavn in September, according to Eventz.fo, who last organized a concert with Britain’s James Blunt.

Since breaking out on the international stage in 2000, Anastacia has released hits such as “I’m Outta Love”, “Sick and Tired”, “Paid My Dues” and “One Day in Your Life”.

“It is a big honor for us to have secured the visit of such a big and relevant star,” said Eventz.fo CEO Rúni Djurhuus. “She is in high demand, and is still producing new music, and has recently just had a song in the movie American Night.”

According to Mr. Djurhuus, Anastacia will perform at the venue Høllin á Hálsi, in Tórshavn on Saturday, September 19th.

Almost 2,400 tickets were reportedly sold for the James Blunt show in Tórshavn last fall. In an interview with news daily Portal.fo after the concert, Mr. Djurhuus expressed his satisfaction with the event. “All in all, I am very pleased,” he said.

The success of last year’s show inspired the organizers to hold more events of a similar nature, he added.

Previous articlePollastova: Sørvágur’s new cafe
Bui Tyril
Bui Tyrilhttps://local.fo
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Recent

Load more

ABOUT US

Local.fo is the only news outlet in the Faroe Islands exclusively covering Faroese news in English. Read more...

Contact us: contact@local.fo

Advertise on Local.fo

FOLLOW US

© 2018-2022 Nordixis — Bravo Golf Spf

Privacy Policy