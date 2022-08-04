International martial arts camp taking place in Tórshavn

International sports organization BJJ Globetrotters has arrived in Tórshavn with 130+ Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ) practitioners for a 4-day camp hosted by Tórshavn Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. The sold-out event goes from August 3rd to 6th and focuses on various aspects of the martial art / sport including self-defense, flexibility, fitness, and philosophy. This is the first time in Faroese martial arts history that so many foreigners travel here specifically for training, possibly even the first time in Faroese sports history.

Tórshavn Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (TBJJ) started in 2015 with two members and has grown to a membership of 30+ people. Founder and head coach Luis Antonio Pellecer says he is proud of TBJJ’s members for their hard work and dedication and thankful to BJJ Globetrotters for bringing so many passionate people and high-level coaches to the Faroe Islands for this camp.

More information can be found on Tórshavn Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu’s Instagram & Facebook page and at BJJGlobetrotters.com.