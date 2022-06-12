International conference on fisheries law to be held in Tórshavn on June 23rd – 25th

On June 23rd – 25th, the University of the Faroe Islands will host an international conference entitled ‘Persistent and Emerging Challenges in International Fisheries Law’ in Tórshavn.

According to the university, the conference “will focus on challenges that emerge and those that persist in international fisheries law, including IUU [illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing], related matters, institutional mechanisms in RFMOs [regional fisheries management organisations], jurisdictional aspects in regard to fisheries disputes, substantive aspects in regard to disputes on the conservation and management of transboundary fish stocks, trade related measures with respect to fisheries resources and fisheries related matters concerning BBNJ [Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdiction].”

“The conference is a joint event by the University of the Faroe Islands and Law of the Sea Institute of Iceland, and sponsored by UiT The Arctic University of Norway and Netherlands Institute for the Law of the Sea,” we’re told.