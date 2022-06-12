fbpx
Monday, June 13, 2022
HomeFisheries & AquacultureInternational conference on fisheries law to be held in Tórshavn on June...
Economics & TradeFisheries & AquacultureGovernance and SocietyInternational Relations

International conference on fisheries law to be held in Tórshavn on June 23rd – 25th

Bui Tyril
By Bui Tyril
0
10

On June 23rd – 25th, the University of the Faroe Islands will host an international conference entitled ‘Persistent and Emerging Challenges in International Fisheries Law’ in Tórshavn.

According to the university, the conference “will focus on challenges that emerge and those that persist in international fisheries law, including IUU [illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing], related matters, institutional mechanisms in RFMOs [regional fisheries management organisations], jurisdictional aspects in regard to fisheries disputes, substantive aspects in regard to disputes on the conservation and management of transboundary fish stocks, trade related measures with respect to fisheries resources and fisheries related matters concerning BBNJ [Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdiction].”

“The conference is a joint event by the University of the Faroe Islands and Law of the Sea Institute of Iceland, and sponsored by UiT The Arctic University of Norway and Netherlands Institute for the Law of the Sea,” we’re told.

Previous articleA spirited comeback: Faroe Islands 2 – 1 Lithuania
Bui Tyril
Bui Tyrilhttps://local.fo
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Recent

Load more

ABOUT US

Local.fo is the only news outlet in the Faroe Islands exclusively covering Faroese news in English. Read more...

Contact us: contact@local.fo

Advertise on Local.fo

FOLLOW US

© 2018-2022 Nordixis — Bravo Golf Spf

Privacy Policy