fbpx
Tuesday, August 2, 2022
HomeImmigration & Social IntegrationIntercultural Family Retreat 2022 to be held at Nesvík in early September
EventsImmigration & Social Integration

Intercultural Family Retreat 2022 to be held at Nesvík in early September

Alda Nielsdóttir
By Alda Nielsdóttir
0
5
File photo of the Nesvík camp and conference facility. Image credits: Leguhúsið í Nesvík.

Red Cross Faroe Islands is set to host its annual Intercultural Family Retreat again at Nesvík, this time on September 2nd to 4th.

“In accordance with Red Cross’ principles of humanity, impartiality and neutrality, the event will be open to people of all backgrounds,” the charity organization said in a statement. 

The main language will be English, we’re told. 

“Both people who are new to the Faroes and people who have lived here for a long time are welcomed,” Red Cross Faroe Islands further stated on its website, adding: “The event offers an opportunity to meet other people in similar situations from across the islands, learn, and have a good time.”

The official program includes workshops, music, games and other activities for both children and adults. There is an all-inclusive 300 DKK registration fee per family, which covers the stay as well as meals for all family members.

Anyone with questions is encouraged to contact the organization for more information before the registration deadline on August 29th. 

Previous articleFestival of Colorful Costumes: Ólavsøka — video
Alda Nielsdóttir
Alda Nielsdóttir
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Recent

Load more

ABOUT US

Local.fo is the only news outlet in the Faroe Islands exclusively covering Faroese news in English. Read more...

Contact us: contact@local.fo

Advertise on Local.fo

FOLLOW US

© 2018-2022 Nordixis — Bravo Golf Spf

Privacy Policy