Intercultural Family Retreat 2022 to be held at Nesvík in early September

Red Cross Faroe Islands is set to host its annual Intercultural Family Retreat again at Nesvík, this time on September 2nd to 4th.

“In accordance with Red Cross’ principles of humanity, impartiality and neutrality, the event will be open to people of all backgrounds,” the charity organization said in a statement.

The main language will be English, we’re told.

“Both people who are new to the Faroes and people who have lived here for a long time are welcomed,” Red Cross Faroe Islands further stated on its website, adding: “The event offers an opportunity to meet other people in similar situations from across the islands, learn, and have a good time.”

The official program includes workshops, music, games and other activities for both children and adults. There is an all-inclusive 300 DKK registration fee per family, which covers the stay as well as meals for all family members.

Anyone with questions is encouraged to contact the organization for more information before the registration deadline on August 29th.