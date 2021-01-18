In a first European case, Brazilian Covid variant confirmed in Faroe

In what appears to be a first in Europe, a person has tested positive for a new Covid-19 variant three days after arriving in the Faroe Islands.

The traveller, who returned to the Faroe Islands last week after a trip to Brazil turned out to be infected with a new Brazilian coronavirus variant, chief medical officer Lars Fodgaard Møller told Faroese broadcaster KvF.

According to the chief medical officer, the new Covid variant doesn’t seem to be as contagious as other variants, such as the ones recently first discovered in the United Kingdom and South Africa, respectively.

A total 649 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the Faroe Islands, of which 642 have subsequently been declared healthy, and one has died; it should be noted, however, that the person who passed away already had “serious illness other than Covid-19” according to health authorities.

The number of active cases in the Faroe Islands has been in decline for the past week with only three new cases total and more patients recovering, leaving the current number of active cases at six.

Since the Faroe Islands started Covid-19 vaccinations on December 30th, more than 2,600 healthcare workers, caretakers and nursing home residents — five percent of the Faroe Islands’ total population — have received their first injection of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine.