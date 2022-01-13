Immigrants offered free course in Faroese language

Mayor Heðin Mortensen, right, with last season's teachers and students from Faroese as a Second Language. Image credits: Tórshavn Municipality.

Immigrants looking to register for Faroese language lessons at the Evening School of Tórshavn this winter are asked to do so before January 23rd, Tórshavn Municipality announces.

The ‘Faroese as a Second Language’ course is set to commence on Tuesday February 8th, according to the Evening School. People can register on website www.kvoldskulin.fo and those in need of assistance may contact the school by e-mail at [email protected].

“The course is in particular intended for people for whom Faroese is not their first language,” the announcement added. “This, however, does not include [native] Nordic [speaking] persons.”

The duration of the course is 15 weeks, with lessons taking place on all week days from 9am to 12.30pm.

Students who complete this course will receive a certificate that enables them to qualify for a continuation course in Faroese for foreigners, we learn.

This course is organized in collaboration between the Evening School of Tórshavn, the Ministry of Culture, and Tórshavn Municipality.

All foreigners with a residence and work permit in the Faroe Islands are entitled to receive a 20-hour course in Faroese language at an evening school, free of charge.

The Evening School of Tórshavn offers free courses in Faroese aimed at two separate categories of residents: those of Nordic language (Faroese, Icelandic, Norwegian, Swedish, Danish) and those of non-Nordic language, respectively.