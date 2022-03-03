Iceland’s Daði Freyr to perform at G! Festival this summer

Organizers of the G! Festival have announced a new round of names for the 2022 lineup, with Iceland’s Daði Freyr as a headliner.

Previously announced names include José Gonzalez, Carlena Carter, Eivør, Tessa, Joe & The Shitboys, La Fleur, Katla, Lea Kampmann, Gaye Su Akyol, and Horsse.

Icelandic musician Ágeir Trausti will be performing at this year’s G! He performed at the 2013 festival when he had just released his album “Dýrð í Dauðaþögn”. Since then he has won several awards and is considered one of the bestselling Icelandic artists to date, along with Björk and Sigur Rós.

Another Icelandic artist to commit is Daði Freyr, who became world famous for representing Iceland in the Eurovision Song Contest in 2020 and 2021. Daði and his band “Daði & Gagnamagnið” were supposed to represent Iceland with the song “Think About Things” in 2020 but, due to the ongoing health crisis, the competition was cancelled and the band got a second chance at representing Iceland the following year, where they, sadly, were unable to perform live after several members had contracted Covid.

Jillionaire from Trinidad and Tobago, a DJ with more than 20 years of experience i electropop and a former member of Major Lazer, will also be performing at this year’s G!. He is known for hits like “Lean On” by MØ, “Cold Water” by Justin Bieber, and “Already” by Beyonce.

The Faroe Islands’ Marius Ziska and Marianna Winter will also be performing in Gøta this summer. Ziska is one of the most played artists on the radio these days. Winter released her first EP “Sorry I’m a Libra” last month; this year will be her first time performing at the G! Festival.

Other names added to the lineup include Norwegian artist Skatebård who, along with Giddygang & Vuyo, will play a mix of hip hop, soul and jazz; also Danish-Faroese metal group Iotunn will perform live at the festival.