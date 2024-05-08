Icelandair commences Keflavik-Vagar scheduled flights

Icelandair’s new flight route between Keflavík and Vágar, inaugurated on May 1st, is based on growing North American interest in the Faroe Islands, according to the airline.

Capable of carrying up to 76 passengers, Bombardier Dash 8 Q400 aircraft are being used on the Iceland-Faroe route, flying five times a week throughout May, then six times a week as of June.

Icelandair currently offers scheduled flights to 17 destinations in North America and the new route to Faroe is expected to make travel between the Faroes and North America more convenient.

“We have an extensive North American network plus an extensive Greenland network, which we want to connect very directly to the Faroes,” Tómas Ingason, Icelandair’s Chief Commercial Officer, told broadcaster KvF after the first plane had landed at Vágar Airport.

He added that Icelandair has noted growing interest in the Faroe Islands among their North American business partners.

Whereas Faroese national carrier Atlantic Airways already operates flights between Vágar and Keflavík, there is demand for more flights between Iceland and the Faroes, Icelandair communications manager Guðni Siðurðsson was quoted by news daily Portal.fo as saying back January during a visit to the Faroes by representatives from Icelandair to promote the new flight route.

“Response has been good,” he said. “We believe this will be welcomed by the people of the United States and Canada.”