Icelandair announces scheduled flights between Faroe and Iceland for next year

Icelandair will commence scheduled flights between the Faroe Islands and Iceland as of May 2024, the Icelandic airline announced.

Initially the new scheduled route will consist of five weekly flights between Keflavik and Vagar—on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sunday; as of early June, Saturday flgihts will be added as well, according to Icelandair.

This is great news, according to airport CEO, Regin I. Jakobsen.

“We’re already very pleased with the fact that Atlantic Airways will be flying direct to New York from Vagar,” Vagar Airport CEO Regin I. Jakobsen noted, adding: “Yet Icelandair will open up to completely different opportunities, especially for incoming traffic.”

“Icelandair covers 15 destinations in North America and with connecting flights to Vagar Airport it’ll be much more convenient for travelers from the US and Canada to come this way, not to mention all the travelers from Europe,” Mr. Jakobsen said.

For the 45-minute flights between Keflavik and Vagar, Icelandair will reportedly use Bombardier Dash 8 Q400 planes, which carry up to 76 passengers.