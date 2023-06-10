fbpx
Saturday, June 10, 2023
HomeTourism & TravelIcelandair announces scheduled flights between Faroe and Iceland for next year
BusinessTourism & Travel

Icelandair announces scheduled flights between Faroe and Iceland for next year

Alda Nielsdóttir
By Alda Nielsdóttir
0
2
Image credits: Josh Knights — JetPhotos.com.

Icelandair will commence scheduled flights between the Faroe Islands and Iceland as of May 2024, the Icelandic airline announced.

Initially the new scheduled route will consist of five weekly flights between Keflavik and Vagar—on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sunday; as of early June, Saturday flgihts will be added as well, according to Icelandair.

This is great news, according to airport CEO, Regin I. Jakobsen.

“We’re already very pleased with the fact that Atlantic Airways will be flying direct to New York from Vagar,” Vagar Airport CEO Regin I. Jakobsen noted, adding: “Yet Icelandair will open up to completely different opportunities, especially for incoming traffic.”

“Icelandair covers 15 destinations in North America and with connecting flights to Vagar Airport it’ll be much more convenient for travelers from the US and Canada to come this way, not to mention all the travelers from Europe,” Mr. Jakobsen said.

For the 45-minute flights between Keflavik and Vagar, Icelandair will reportedly use Bombardier Dash 8 Q400 planes, which carry up to 76 passengers.

Previous article
Faroese singer-songwriter Teitur nominated for Nordic Council Music Prize
Alda Nielsdóttir
Alda Nielsdóttir
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Recent

Load more

ABOUT US

Local.fo is the only news outlet in the Faroe Islands exclusively covering Faroese news in English. Read more...

Contact us: contact@local.fo

Advertise on Local.fo

FOLLOW US

© 2018-2023 All Rights Reserved • Tyril & Olsen

Privacy Policy

?
This website collects data via Google Analytics. Click here to opt in. Click here to opt out.