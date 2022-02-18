Hoyvík women’s handball team H71 reaches quarter finals in EHF European Cup

On Sunday February 20th, the women’s team from Hoyvík club H71 will face off in Tórshavn against Ukrainian team HC Galychanka Lviv in the quarter finals of the EHF European Cup.

The Hoyvík team advanced to the quarter finals after defeating Serbia’s Naisa Nis in January, becoming the first Faroese handball team to advance to the quarter finals in an international tournament.

The first quarter final was originally scheduled to be played in Ukraine on February 13th, however with Danish Ministry of Foreign affairs advising against its citizens travelling to Ukraine, H71 decided not to go against the government’s advice.

Attempts were made to arrange a new match in Poland, on so-called neutral ground, but an agreement on this was not made between the two teams.

The fixture in Tórshavn remains on schedule for Sunday evening; at the time of writing it’s still unclear whether a new date will be scheduled for the Ukrainian team’s home match, or whether Sunday’s quarterfinal clash will be the only one between the two teams.