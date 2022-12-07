Hoyvík H71 women’s handball team advance to round of 16 in EHF European Cup

Having advanced to the 3rd round of the EHF European Cup after beating Austria’s SC Ferlach with a total of 59 goals against their 43 back in October, and Hoyvík women’s team H71 advanced further this weekend, coming out on after playing two maches against the Czech Republic’s Slavia Praha in Tórshavn.

On Saturday, the guests from Prague beat H71 by two goals (29-27), which meant H71 had to win the second match by at least the same goal margin in order to have a chance of advancement. On the following day, as it turned out, H71 indeed won the second match by a margin of five goals (29-24), thereby — with a combined score of 56 against Slavia Praha’s 53 — securing their place in the round of 16.

The next round will be played during the first two weeks of January 2023 and which team the gals from Hoyvík will be facing is to be decided on December 13th.