Hotels register record-breaking number of overnight stays

Faroese hotels had a record number of overnight stays in 2022. According to Statistics Faroe Islands, last year saw roughly 230,000 overnight stays, by far exceeding the old record from 2019 when that figure hit 166,000.

Even though the winter months turned out less busy for the hotels compared to 2019, all months from January through August witnessed record-breaking numbers.

Of the 230,000 overnight stays booked in 2022, nearly 204,000 of those were in the capital region—nearly double the number of stays booked there in 2019.

For locations outside of the capital region, meanwhile, a different picture emerges, with merely 25,000 overnight stays reported last year. That’s an increase on 2020 figures yet in no way on pre-Covid 2019 when about 40,400 overnight stays were registered there.

Some 49,000 of last year’s overnight stays were booked by domestic occupants, while 89,000 were booked by Danes and nearly 90,000 by visitors from other countries, which is also a new record for that demographic—almost double the number from 2021.