Hotel bookings for month of May rise sharply

The number of booked overnight stays in hotels in the Faroe Islands for the month of May increased by 260 percent compared to the same month last year, according to Statistics Faroe Islands — with one caveat, however: the number was still 40 percent less compared to the corresponding figure for May 2019.

As per Statistics Faroe Islands, about 10,500 overnight hotel stays were booked in May, an increase of nearly 7,600 on May 2020.

Thus the number of overnight stays booked by Danes saw a 500 percent increase, while the number of stays booked by guests from other nationalities (except Faroese) tripled.

Meanwhile, about half of the month’s overnight stays were booked by domestic Faroese residents. For comparison, in May 2020 this particular demographic represented about 60-70 percent of the total number of overnight stays.