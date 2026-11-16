The Faroe Islands men’s national football team has achieved a historic milestone in front of an electric crowd of roughly 4,000 spectators at Tórsvøllur, defeating Moldova 1–0 to clinch second place in their UEFA Nations League group and book a spot in the March promotion playoffs.

Needing a victory to leapfrog Moldova and keep their hopes of reaching League B alive, the Faroese side delivered a dominant opening half and a gritty, disciplined second-half defensive display to remain undefeated throughout the autumn and winter campaign.

Playing in white and blue and attacking toward the Fimi end in the first half, the Faroe Islands seized control from the opening whistle. Within moments of kickoff, Adrian Justinussen and Jóannes Bjartalíð combined to send Áki Samuelsen through on goal, forcing the Moldovan goalkeeper to rush off his line to snuff out the early danger.

The home side completely dictated the tempo during the opening 20 minutes, winning consecutive corners and pinning Moldova deep in their own half:

• Early Chances: Hanus Sørensen forced a strong save after slick link-up play down the left, while center-back Andrias Edmundsson nearly poked home a loose ball following a dangerous Jann Benjaminsen corner. Shortly after, Samuelsen narrowly missed the target with a header off a Bjartalíð cross.

• The Decisive Goal (25′): After a brief spell where Moldova settled into the match, the breakthrough arrived. Defender Odmar Færø picked out Adrian Justinussen, who showed great vision and technique to slip a pass through to Áki Samuelsen. The Tórshavn native kept his composure in the chilly air at Tórsvøllur, finishing clinically for his third goal of the Nations League campaign to give the Faroe Islands a 1–0 lead.

Pushing for more

Energized by the opening goal, the Faroe Islands nearly doubled their advantage immediately. Justinussen forced a sharp low save from just outside the box, and moments later tested the Moldovan keeper again with a direct 30-meter free kick that had to be punched clear.

Moldova began to find gaps between the lines late in the half, forcing goalkeeper Mattias Lamhauge into his first serious intervention after a breakthrough on the Faroese left, before blasting a dangerous 20-meter free kick just over the bar. Right before the interval, Bjartalíð nearly made it 2–0 with a crisp volley off a punched cross, but the Moldovan keeper kept the deficit at one heading into the break.

During the interval, Tórsvøllur paused to honor four stalwarts of Faroese football—Jónas Tór Næs, Klæmint Andrasson Olsen, Gunnar Nielsen, and Hallur Hansson—recognizing their combined centuries of caps and service to the national team.

Tough second half

Moldova emerged for the second half with three fresh substitutes and increased urgency, knowing a 1–1 draw would be enough to secure second place for themselves.

• Key saves: Lamhauge proved decisive once again in the 58th minute, pulling off a massive reflex save to deny a Moldovan attacker who had beaten the offside trap. He was called into action again in the 73rd minute to smother a dangerous close-range effort.

• Missed chances to seal it: Despite absorbing heavy pressure, the Faroe Islands created several clear opportunities to put the game to bed. Justinussen came agonizingly close to poking home a second goal in the 68th minute, while Samuelsen hit the side netting shortly after. Late in the match, substitute Aron Benjaminsen rattled the post, and Petur Knudsen fired over the bar on a promising counterattack.

• Nervy finale: With three minutes of stoppage time added, Moldova threw everyone forward—including their goalkeeper—for a final series of set pieces. A Moldovan free kick from 25 meters out forced Lamhauge into a full-stretch save, and the Faroese backline cleared the ensuing corner to spark wild celebrations alongside the Skansin fan section.

Looking ahead to March

With the 1–0 win, the Faroe Islands finish the group stage on 8 points—matching their 2022 tally, though this time enough to secure the runner-up spot behind group winners Slovakia (12 points) and ahead of Moldova (7 points) and Kazakhstan (3 points).

The national team will now look ahead to the last week of March, when they will contest a two-legged promotion playoff for a coveted place in League B of the UEFA Nations League.

Final Group standings