‘Heartist’ wins Best International Documentary Award at DOC LA

Faroese documentary ‘Heartist’, directed by Marianna Mørkøre and Beinta á Torkilsheyggi, and produced by Kykpictures and Rógviper, has received the “Best International Documentary Award” at the DOC LA—Los Angeles Documentary Film Festival.

The film, which premiered at the Copenhagen International Documentary Film Festival (CPH:DOX) on March 19th, will also be featured at Nordic Film Days in Lubeck, Germany, and the film festival Northern Lights. In addition to DOC LA and CPH:DOX, the film has also been screened at NIFF in Nuuk, Greenland, Nordisk Panorama in Malmo, Sweden, and Lima Alterna in Peru.

‘Heartist’ explores the life and work of artist Sigrun Gunnarsdóttir, described as “one of the most important contemporary painters on the Faroe Islands.”

“The colorful simplicity of her style has resonated with the art world, resulting in local and international recognition,” the description further read.

“With aesthetically pleasing and carefully composed imagery, inspired by Sigrun’s own approach, this documentary delves into her artistic vision, her life’s journey, personal challenges and quirks.”

Originally ‘Heartist’ was meant to be a short film for the National Gallery of the Faroe Islands, however the project morphed into a full-fledged documentary.