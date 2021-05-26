Havsbrún recognized with ‘Best Aquaculture Practices’ certification

Bakkafrost-owned fishmeal and feed factory Havsbrún has been recognized with a ‘Best Aquaculture Practices’ (BAP) certification. BAP is the only certification to cover the entire aquaculture supply chain from feed production to freshwater operations, marine operations, and processing operations. When all stages of the supply chain are certified, the company is rewarded with a 4-star certification.

“The certification of the feed operations at Havsbrún is a reflection of the methodical work that has been carried out in recent years to strengthen sustainability throughout operations,” Bakkafrost noted in a statement.

“Moreover, the certification is proof of the great commitment of the staff at Havsbrún to operate according to the industry’s best practices.”

With the BAP certification, Havsbrún is now also an approved supplier of feed to Bakkafrost-owned Scottish Salmon Company, which holds a 4-star BAP certification.