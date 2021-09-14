Hardest Coastline: Skælingur — video

Video and audio of the coastline along the village Skælingur, south of Leynar, Faroe Islands. Skælingur is fairly well connected by road but remains one of the only villages in the islands that doesn’t have a port facility of any kind, not even for small boats. Although located right at the seaside on the western coast of Streymoy, Skælingur is known as one of the most inaccessible shores of the Faroes, with extreme surf occurring frequently in the winter, at times even with waves smashing a hundred meters up the steep hillside immediately north of the village itself. Recorded on September 13th, 2021, in good weather conditions.