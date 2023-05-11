Hanna í Horni appointed head of Representation of Faroe Islands to Iceland

Hanna í Horni has been appointed new head of the Representation of the Faroe Islands to Iceland, in Reykjavik.

The new head of the Representation will take over the post on September 1st, taking over from Halla Nolsøe Poulsen, who has held the position since 2020.

The 48-year old Ms. í Horni holds a doctorate in International Relations from Swansea University. She has worked in the Foreign Service at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Industry and Trade since 2008, and prior to that she worked for two years at the Faroese Mission to the EU in Bruxelles.

While working for the Foreign Service, Halla í Horni has, among other things, worked on Faroe-Iceland relations and represented the Faroes in the Arctic Council.