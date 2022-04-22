fbpx
Friday, April 22, 2022
Sports

Half-Faroese featherweight boxer Sarah Mahfoud defends world champion title

By Alda Nielsdóttir
World champion Sarah Mahfoud celebrating her win on Thursday. Image credits: Thomas Sjørup — Ritzau Scanpix.

Half-Faroese IBF featherweight world champion Sarah Mahfoud successfully defended her title at Danish Fight Night in Frederiksberg on April 21st.

The 32-year old Mahfoud claimed her first International Boxing Federation featherweight championship two years ago. In February 2020 she won the title after defeating former IBF featherweight champion Brenda Carabajal from Argentina, and on Thursday she defended her title against 19-year old Nina Meinke from Germany.

Mahfoud won three rounds witht he results 97-93, 96-94 and 97-93.

“I have been incredibly nervous.” the back-to-back featherweight champion told Danish news outlet TV2 after the match. “This is so crazy! This is just amazing. It means a lot.”

With yesterday’s win, Mahfoud has now won all 11 of her professional boxing matches to date.

Mahfoud’s mother is from Vestmanna, where Mahfoud also spent the first four years of her life before moving to Denmark with her family.

