H71 Hoyvík women exit EHF European Cup after twin loss to Spain’s Atlético Guardés

Hoyvík women’s team H71 are officially out of the EHF European Cup after losing both matches in the round of 16 against this weekend CB Atlético Guardés, of A Guarda, Spain.

Both matches were played in Spain. The first, which took place on Saturday, ended up 34-31 in the home team’s favor, with the second match, played on Sunday, ending 28-26 again with the Spaniards on top.

This is the second year in a row that the women’s team from Hoyvík have made it to the round of 16. H71 Hoyvík advanced to the round of 16 after beating Austria’s SC Ferlach with a total of 59 goals against their 43 in October, and Czech Republic’s Slavia Praha with 56 goals against 53 in December.

During the previous year, H71 managed to reach the quarter finals of the tournament, however, due to the war in Ukraine the team was unable to travel to Lviv, Ukraine for their first quarter final, and the match was ruled in favor of Ukraine’s HC Galychanka Lviv, which also ended up winning the second quarter final in Tórshavn.