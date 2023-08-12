fbpx
Saturday, August 12, 2023
Film & TV

GRÓ Studios announce casting call for political thriller ‘Tinganes’

Alda Nielsdóttir
By Alda Nielsdóttir
Night shot of Tinganes, the seat of the Faroese Government. Image credits: Arne Leivsgarð.

GRÓ Studios are looking to cast their new political thriller series ‘Tinganes’, which was announced last fall. Founded by ‘TROM’ creator Tórfinnur Jákupsson and producer Jón Hammer, the studio has announced that it wants to cast roles of all ages, both Faroese and foreign, with auditions slated to be held later this year.

The title ‘Tinganes’ is a reference to the corridors of power within the Faroese government. The series is based on the 2019 political crime novel ‘Vit Føroya Fólk’ (English: We the People of the Faroes) by Bjørk Maria Kunoy, the first ever public prosecutor from the Faroes.

“In its 1946 independence referendum, the Faroese people went to the voting booths to decide whether the Faroes should be a part of the Danish Kingdom,” Jákupsson noted in an interview with Variety last year. “Even though a small majority chose independence, this democratic outcome was not recognized, with the Danish King ultimately dissolving the Faroese Parliament in favor of a new election. This series questions whether history might soon repeat itself.”

Anyone interested in auditioning for the new series can e-mail casting@grostudios.tv with ‘Tinganes Casting’ in the subject line, submit a short description of themselves including name and age, and attach a photo. Information will be provided subsequently on the first auditions later this year, we’re told.

