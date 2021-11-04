Government reintroduces anti-Covid restrictions

Since October’s record-breaking Covid infection rates in the Faroe Islands, the daily number of new cases hasn’t changed much, however with 99 new ones announced on October 26th, an all-time high.

Unsurprisingly, the Government on November 3rd announced new measures to put the country into semi-lockdown for the next ten days.

Below are the new guidelines, in effect as of November 3rd through 12th:

All events gathering 50 or more people should to be suspended;

Sport events can still continue as planned but they should be held without spectators;

Schools and daycare establishments should close in the event any spread of Covid is detected there;

After school activities for children and young adults should be cancelled in the event any spread of Covid is detected there;

Bars and night clubs should close at night with restaurants exempted;

Everyone arriving in the Faroe Islands is still advised to get tested for Covid on the second day after arrival;

The Covid Hot Line, which closed on August 31st, is to be reopened as of November 4th;

Testing and contact tracing to continue.

Starting November 15th, as decided by the Epidemics Commission, mandatory testing at the borders will be reinstated for everyone who cannot produce a so-called Covid Passport, documenting that they are either fully vaccinated, have a negative test result no older than 72 hours, or have already had Covid. The Government will, however, ask the Commission to put this measure in place sooner than planned.

In the past week, the number of hospitalizations has risen with the National Hospital since reversing an earlier decision to close its designated Covid Ward. Tummas í Garði, deputy director at the National Hospital, told news daily Portal.fo on Tuesday that most of the patients admitted were elderly people who’d been hospitalized for other reasons and had then contracted Covid at the hospital.

The number of Covid-associated deaths has also risen to four, two of which were reported on Monday and Wednesday, respectively.

At the time of this writing, the Faroe Islands has 757 active cases, with 8 people admitted to infirmary.

In response to recent developments, the government decided to take some measures targeting the local areas most affected in the Klaksvík and Eysturoy regions; but a larger number of cases have since been reported in the capital area as well, and citing the growing amount of hospitalizations the hospitals have postponed elective surgeries and require every visitor to wear a face mask and show proof of a negative Covid test no older than 48 hours.