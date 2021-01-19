Government recruiting PA to Representative of the Faroe Islands to Israel

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is hiring a personal assistant to the head of the new Representation of the Faroe Islands to Israel, in Tel Aviv.

In October 2020, John Rajani, a businessman and former Head of the Representation of the Faroes in London, was appointed first head of the Representation of the Faroe Islands to Israel.

According to a job vacancy advertisement issued by the Government of the Faroe Islands, the new PA is to work 37 hours a week starting on March 1st “or as soon as possible thereafter.”

As per the job description, the PA “assists in managing the daily work of the Head of Representation, making appointments, scheduling, receiving telephone calls, book-keeping, casework, accounting, filing, written communication, minutes from meetings and translation (oral and written).”

“Special duties and responsibilities” include: “Handling of practical coordination and organization of various events and visits, market analysis including market access, preparing reports and other information material.”

The Representation of the Faroe Islands to Israel “works to promote and implement the policies and priorities of the Government of the Faroe Islands in its bilateral relations with Israel.”

The deadline for submitting job applications expires on February 15th, according to the announcement, the full text of which can be read here.