Gøta’s All-weather Music Party: G! Festival 2023—video

Gøta’s annual G! Festival has earned international fame for its unique blend of beautiful natural surroundings, a friendly international atmosphere in a rural setting, and a well assorted mix of live music performances from domestic and foreign artists.

Indeed, this year’s edition of the music festival was an affirmation of the above and an unforgettable experience.

We had the opportunity to attend some of the numerous concerts taking place over three days and among our favorites were the Danish electropop outfit When Saints Go Machine, who delivered a techno-house influenced yet warm and soulful stream of sound. We also enjoyed Faroese pop group Birta, Australia’s country band Sons of the East, French folk-crossover artist Yann Tiersen and Algerian star Soolking, who fuses hip-hop and Maghrebian folk music.

There were many more artists that would be worth our time and whom we look forward to hearing live at next opportunity.

Never mind the fact that the all-important weather turned somewhat nasty during the last 12 hours of the 3-day event after behaving exceptionally well on the previous day.

As they say, this is the Faroes and some things always stay the same in their ever-changing state.