Glyvrar welcomes new 109-meter hybrid well boat ‘Bakkafossur’

The headquarters of salmon farmer Bakkafrost at Glyvrar were the scene of a grand reception on January 7th as the brand new 109-meter hybrid well boat ‘Bakkafossur’ arrived at the company’s terminal.

Making the fish farming major’s fleet of workboats as many as a total 89, this was, in the words of Bakkafrost CEO Regin Jacobsen, “a significant moment for the business.” The impressive vessel is considered “one of the largest well boats in the global aquaculture industry.”

The reception at Glyvrar on Saturday with Bakkafrost board members and senior management saw a number of dignitaries including Prime Minister Aksel V. Johannesen and other government representatives plus scores of curious professionals and local residents gathered — all defying the pouring rain to welcome the ship and its crew members, who were arriving from from the Sefine Shipyard in Turkey.

The building of the highly technological vessel commenced in the summer of 2020 and was completed in December 2022.

Bakkafossur can reportedly carry up to 1,000 tonnes of live salmon and is regarded as “a huge upgrade to secure sustainable operations in the future.”

