G! Festival to showcase 45 music names

With Gøta’s internationally acclaimed G! Festival scheduled for July 14th to 16th, a last batch of artists for this year’s lineup has been announced.

The festival roster thus includes a total 45 artists and bands to perform — among them, as previously announced, Teitur, Elinborg, Brynjolfur, and Zoord alongside LLNN, Kakalorium, Tinganest, Kóboykex, RSP, and Æðrasoppar.

Aside from the Faroe Islands, the line-up includes names from the US, Trinidad and Tobago, Brazil, Israel, the UK, Hungary, Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, Sweden, and Denmark.

● Guðrið Hansdóttir, who has been highly active on the Faroese music scene for the past two decades and has caught the attention of Faroese and foreign listeners alike with her intimate and melancholy tunes, has performed in places far and wide, in Europe as well as in the US.

● 19-year old Tina Mellem is a brand-new artist who rose to domestic fame after placing third in this year’s Danish edition of the ‘X Factor’ TV show.

● Sic, the Tórshavn-based metalcore/thrash metal band, was formed two decades ago, and has had many a concert since then; however, according to band members, their performance at this G! will be a special one — their final appearance together as a band.

● The Faroese heavy metal band Impartial won the domestic version of Wacken Metal Battle a few years ago, and are now, with Covid restrictions over at last, finally scheduled to perform at this year’s Wacken Open Air festival in Germany, one of the biggest metal festivals in the world, in August. In April the band came in second place at this year’s Sement music contest in Tórshavn.

Other newly announced names: FRUM, Phat Phil Cooper, Eimyrja, Terr, Tarante Groove Machine, Lucky Lo, Atlas, and Blátt Gras.