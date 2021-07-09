G! Festival cancelled following ‘pressure’ from government citing Covid precautions

The G! Festival, originally due to take place in Gøta on July 15th through 17th, has been cancelled citing the Covid situation in the Faroe Islands.

“We are very sorry to announce that due to the rise in Covid-19 cases in the Faroe Islands, we feel obligated to cancel G! Festival 2021 which was due to take place next week,” the organizers stated on July 8th.

“All tickets will be reimbursed as soon as G! Festival receives financial support from the Faroese government,” the statement further read. “We hope this process will be completed by the end of August. The next G! festival will take place on July 14th – 16th 2022.”

The development follows an earlier statement by the G! organizers released about 10 days ago in which they defied government guidelines on not allowing for gatherings of more than a maximum 500 people. With a reference to uncertainties surrounding the official recommendations, which apparently are not deemed applicable for larger events such as the national holiday of Ólavsøka, the organizers said they were pressing ahead anyway, out of economic necessity.

However, according to reports in Faroese media, the government while committing to refund associated costs of cancelling a second consecutive annual edition of the G! Festival, put “pressure” on the organizers to pull the plug on the live music event, with the organizers giving in once financial reimbursements were granted.

As for the current Covid state of affairs, meanwhile, 33 new cases have been reported in the Faroe Islands over the past three days. Out of a total 48 active cases, one person has reportedly been hospitalized with Covid.

The country has officially up until now reported a total 817 cases since March 2020, of which 768 have subsequently been declared recovered.