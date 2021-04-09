Fully vaccinated travelers exempt from self-isolation rule as Faroe Islands remain Covid free

The Faroe Islands remains Covid free two weeks after it was announced that the number of active cases in the island nation was down to zero for a second time this year.

The last case was discovered on March 12th, an arrival at Vagar Airport, according to health authorities. There has been no locally transmitted case on the islands since January 25th, which means the Faroe Islands has had more than two consecutive months with no community spread of the Covid-19 virus.

The public guidelines were last updated on April 9th.

Since June of last year, all arrivals in the Faroe Islands had been required to get tested for Covid, and every arrival is strongly advised to stay in self-isolation until they receive a negative result after a second test six days later. Since April 9th, however, the self-isolation period has been shortened to four days, the reason being that the British Covid variant has a shorter incubation period, the Government announced.

Vaccinated travellers are not exempt from the testing; however, travelers who have received their second vaccine dose at least eight days prior to their arrival do not need to self-isolate, as per the newest guidelines. Fully vaccinated travelers are still encouraged to take a second test four days after arrival.

The mandatory testing requirement is currently set to be in effect until June 30th 2021.

