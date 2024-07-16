fbpx
Wednesday, July 17, 2024
HomeBusinessFuglafjørður business scene on display in new video
Aviation, Ports & ShippingBusinessPlaces

Fuglafjørður business scene on display in new video

Bui Tyril
By Bui Tyril
0
125
Screenshot from ‘Fuglafjørður: A World-leading Fish Industry Hub’.

“This is Fuglafjørður, a port town that serves as a critical node in the fish industry of a large region in the northeast Atlantic,” we’re told in a new 20-minute documentary produced by Tyril & Olsen, the publisher of this news site.

“Focused on primary production, manufacturing and supporting services and technologies, Fuglafjørður-based businesses, combined, generate revenues of about 800 million EUR each year, or well over half of the total export value of the tiny but highly productive Faroe Islands,” the video adds.

Entitled ‘Fuglafjørður: A World-leading Fish Industry Hub’, the film continues: “Fuglafjørður also has the country’s most jobs per capita, at some of the highest average wages, and its industry is the country’s largest consumer of energy. Of all Faroese ports, the Port of Fuglafjørður has the highest throughput in tonnage, about half a million tonnes per year.”

Watch video…

Previous article
Klaksvík clubhouse nominated for Nordic Council Environment Prize
Bui Tyril
Bui Tyrilhttps://local.fo
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Recent

Load more

ABOUT US

Local.fo is the only news outlet in the Faroe Islands exclusively covering Faroese news in English. Read more...

Contact us: contact@local.fo

Advertise on Local.fo

FOLLOW US

© 2018-2024 All Rights Reserved • Tyril & Olsen

Privacy Policy

This website collects data via Google Analytics. Click here to opt in. Click here to opt out. ?