Four Faroese names on rooster of The Great Escape music festival in Brighton

Four Faroese music groups have been selected to perform at this year’s The Great Escape festival in Brighton, England — Marius Ziska, Brimheim, Kóboykex, and Joe & The Shitboys, all of whom are set to have at least two public concerts each.

The three-day festival in mid May which traditionally draws audiences from all across the world, has earlier hosted artists such as Ed Sheeraln, Adele, Sigrid, Aurora, Mø, Bastille, Bon Iver, Mumford and Sons, Laura Marling and many more.

“The Great Escape is the festival for new music, showcasing 500 emerging artists from all over the world in 30+ walkable venues across the city and a pop-up festival site on Brighton Beach,” as per the festival’s website. “It’s the first place to discover your new favourite artist and see them in an intimate setting before they go on to headline major festival stages.”

The placement of the Faroese artists has been secured through a collaboration with the G! Festival and FMX – Faroe Music Export, we’re told.

Booking manager for The Great Escape, Adam Ryan, expressed his enthusiasm about Faroese music artists performing at the festival.

“The Great Escape festival is super excited to partner with FMX and G! Festival,” he said. “I’ve been taken aback by the depth of talent, range of genres and number of applications we have received. Hopefully this partnership will provide an important stepping stone into the wider European music market for emerging artists from the Faroe Islands for many years to come.”