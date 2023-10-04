fbpx
Thursday, October 5, 2023
Four Faroese music names to perform at Iceland Airwaves in November

By Alda Nielsdóttir
Marius DC performing at last year's Iceland Airwaves. Image credits: Iceland Airwaves.

This year’s Iceland Airwaves music festival in Reykjavík will feature four Faroese artists, Faroe Music Export announced.

The Faroese music artists to perform at Iceland Airwaves this time around are Elinborg, Marianna Winter, Aggrasoppar and Jazzygold. Last year saw five Faroese artists performing at the festival all of whom were well received, according to FMX.

“It’s amazing to be granted the opportunity to repeat the success of 2022,” said FMX managing director Glenn Larsen. He added that this time, like last year, each artist will perform at two public concerts.

Among Faroese artists previously featured at the festival are Janus Rasmussen, Brimheim, Marius DC, Guðrið Hansdóttir, Kóboykex, and Joe & The Shitboys, alongside international names like Florence and the Machine, Fatboy Slim, Sigur Rós, Of Monsters And Men, Aurora, Haim, Highasakite, Robyn, Björk, and Vampire Weekend.

In addition to the concerts, there will also be a conference with informative panel discussions, debates, keynote speakers and network opportunities, we’re told.

Booking manager at Iceland Airwaves, Sindri Ástmarsson, was quoted as saying that he is “excited to feature several Faroese artists this year, after Faroese artists have done very well at the festival in previous years.”

Iceland Airwaves takes place in Iceland’s capital Reykjavík on November 2nd through 4th.

